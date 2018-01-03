Loomo

Loomo Consumer Edition, your personal robot coming soon in early 2018. Be the first to meet Loomo! Come visit our CES booth #25625

LVCC, South Hall, Las Vegas, NV, January 9-12, 2018
Loomo is a smart machine that transforms between a mini personal transporter and an intelligent robot.
Intel RealSense camera enables depth-sensing, face recognition and person tracking.
Microphone array allows you to send voice commands to Loomo from anywhere in the room.
Simultaneous Localization and Mapping powers indoor/outdoor localization and tracking.
Advanced artificial intelligence algorithm inside, powered by an Intel Atom processor.
Self-balancing base assembly provides fun riding experience and up to 100KG(200lbs) payload.
Android-based SDK provides six powerful services to build skills for Loomo.
Loomo Academy
Reliable robotic platform for research and education
Loomo Enterprise
Improve service and efficiency for business
Loomo Go
Autonomous delivery solution
Loomo Go, a droid-based delivery service that reduces cost, improves efficiency, and delights customers.
info@loomo.com
News
The Telegraph

The undisputedly most exciting thing at CES was the Ninebot Segway, which is essentially a Segway that turns into a robot butler on wheels when you're not riding it.

CNN

Segway's response to the 'hoverboard' craze? Make a robot that turns into one… Seriously.

Mashable

The next generation of this personal mobility device is smaller, smallerand yes, cuter, than ever before.

Forbes

…a show-stopping presentation.

The Guardian

New Segway transforms into a cute robot companion when you're not riding it.

THE VERGE

The Segway Robot can carry you places – and then help around the house.

THE HUFFINGTON POST

You're not someone until you have a bionic butler.

FINANCIAL TIMES

After CES 2016: the innovations to follow up.

engadget

It apparently combines the voice recognition and interaction skills… with something that can take you places without moving to move. Perfect.

WIRED

One part hoverboard. One part robot butler. Three parts super adorable. It may not hover, but this is the coolest hoverboard we've seen in a while.

FORTUNE

The Best Robot 'Butlers' at CES

TechCrunch

Segway made a robot that connects to your two-wheeled scooter.

Contact Us
